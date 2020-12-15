Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Old Youngs Bay Bridge.
Officials say a man was heading northbound across the main span of the bridge at a high rate of speed and tried to pass a vehicle.
The man reportedly attempted to get back in his lane when he saw a truck in the southbound lane. He crashed into the vehicle he was trying to pass, causing the vehicle to crash into the oncoming truck.
The man reportedly fled the scene. Police say the vehicle he was driving had been stolen.
The driver of the vehicle the man crashed into was taken to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.