Authorities are investigating a death at Sunset Beach on Sunday morning.
The deceased person has been identified as 28-year-old Alana Ree Jordan.
Her body was found on the beach just north of the Sunset Beach access road.
The case has been referred to the Clatsop County District Attorney's Office. No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-0776 and refer to case #SP19324149.
