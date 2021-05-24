Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Dairy Queen in Warrenton on May 16.
Officials say a man wearing black clothing and a black face mask entered the building through the back door just before 10 p.m.
The man reportedly went into the manager's office and took money from an open safe. After employees confronted the man and tried to stop him, he reportedly told them he had a knife and kicked one of the employees before running away with cash.
Officers searched the area, but could not find the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Warrenton Police Department at 503-325-8661.