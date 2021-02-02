Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday evening in Astoria.
Officers received a report at about 7 p.m. of a stabbing on the Astoria Riverwalk side of the Motel 6 on W. Marine Drive.
One of the people involved walked away from the area and was found near the Astoria Library being treated for three stab wounds to his arm.
Police say witnesses and all others involved stayed near Motel 6, along with another man who had facial injuries.
Witnesses or anyone with video of the altercation are asked to contact Detective Nicole Riley at 503-741-6118 or nriley@astoria.or.us.