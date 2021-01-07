Authorities are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday evening in Astoria.
Police responded to a disturbance at 5:40 p.m. in the area of Eighth Street and Astor Street. Police found a 34-year-old homeless man with a stab wound on his back.
The man was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital. Police say the injury was not life-threatening.
Police say there were several people in the area at the time of the stabbing but were either too intoxicated to give statements or uncooperative.
A few cooperating witnesses did not observe the stabbing, police said.
Police say there was an ongoing issue at the Ninth Street Park during the day just before the incident.
The man was involved in a physical altercation at the park with others suspected in the stabbing.
Before he was stabbed, police say the man was being chased by several people on Astor Street between Ninth and Seventh streets.
Anyone with information or video of Astor Street between 10th and Seventh streets is asked to contact Detective Nicole Riley at 503-741-6118 or by email at nriley@astoria.or.us.
Commented