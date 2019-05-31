Astoria dispatch received a report of a vehicle abandoned on the Astoria Bridge near the center span about 3 p.m. Friday, police said.
Oregon State Police, Astoria Police, Clatsop County Marine Patrol and the Coast Guard checked above and below for bridge for any pedestrians, but none was located. The abandoned vehicle was removed under its own power.
Attempts to contact the person associated with the vehicle have been unsuccessful so far, police said. His identity was not disclosed pending contact with his family.
State police are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 503-325-2231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.