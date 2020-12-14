Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash Sunday that closed U.S. Highway 101 at Oswald West State Park for more than four hours.
An Infinity, GMC Sierra and Nissan Xterra were headed southbound at about 11:40 a.m. when the Infinity turned left into the northbound lane, crashing into a rock embankment.
Officials say a motorhome struck the passenger side of the Infinity and then crashed into the Sierra. The motorhome continued forward and swerved to avoid going over a cliff and crashed into the front of the Nissan.
The Nissan spun around and then the motorhome struck the driver side of the Nissan, pushing it up against the rock embankment on the northbound shoulder.
The driver of the Infinity taken to a hospital by ambulance and then to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland. The passenger in the Infinity was driven to Adventist Health Tillamook.
The passenger in the motorhome was taken to a hospital in Clatsop County.
Witnesses said the Infinity had been swerving out of its lane for miles before the crash. Officials say multiple empty alcohol containers were found in Infinity and that the driver admitted to drinking and using cocaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.