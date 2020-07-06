Astoria police are investigating property damage that occurred Monday caused by an improvised explosive device.
Police responded to Emerald Heights on Monday morning for a report of damage to a vehicle related to fireworks. Upon investigation, police determined that an improvised explosive device made with additional items to act as projectiles had been set off, causing damage to two vehicles.
The debris from the devices was thrown about 30 feet. Police believe the device was set off at about 2 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cory Gerig at 503-298-2547.
