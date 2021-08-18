Police look into break-ins in Warrenton The Astorian Aug 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WARRENTON — Police are investigating a spate of break-ins at businesses that occurred between midnight and 4 a.m. on Tuesday.Six businesses are known to have been hit: Harbor Street Cigarettes & More, El Catrin Mexican Cuisine, Kiosco Mexicano, Warrenton Liquor Store, The Uptown Cafe and O’Reilly Auto Parts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warrenton Liquor Store Police Spate Break-in Commerce Cigarette Uptown Cafe Catrin Mexican Cuisine Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOn the Record: Aug. 12, 2021State discloses virus outbreak at Clatsop Care Health & RehabilitationDozens of virus cases reported in county over the weekendColumbia Memorial Hospital cancels elective surgeries as virus cases riseDeaths: Aug. 12, 2021Lil' Sprouts Academy to temporarily close after virus caseNew framing business opens in AstoriaEveryday People: Drive, chip, putt — and stretchDeath: Aug. 14, 2021Obituary: Norman R. Forney Jr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports