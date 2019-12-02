Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly robbed Journey's End Espresso in Astoria on Saturday.
The suspect allegedly went to the business after 5 p.m. and placed an order and then displayed what appeared to be a gun in his waistband. He took an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect left the location heading eastbound.
He was described as a white male between 30 and 40 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 inches tall, with blue eyes and a slender build. He was reportedly wearing a plain black hoodie, blue jeans, a black mask covering his chin to his nose and may have been wearing a dark-colored beanie.
People are asked to call the Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411 with any information.
