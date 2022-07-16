A man who climbed to the top of the Astoria Bridge on Saturday afternoon came down safely after more than an hour.
Police closed the bridge to traffic, which backed up on both the Astoria and Washington state sides of the Columbia River.
Around 4 p.m., police received a report that a vehicle had parked on the bridge after driving erratically up to it. The driver left the vehicle and began climbing the structure.
A friend of the man's family and Officer Alex Whitney, of the Astoria Police Department, went up the structure to talk with him.
Whitney asked the man to come closer. “And he’s like, ‘OK,’ and started walking down,” Astoria Police Chief Stacy Kelly said.
The man climbed down just before 5:15 p.m. The bridge reopened minutes later.
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare’s mobile crisis team provided backup.
The man was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. No criminal charges are pending, Kelly said.
The man had been listed as a missing person. Police said he has a history of mental health challenges and ascended the Astoria Bridge in March, as well.
