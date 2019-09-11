Police responded Tuesday to a woman who allegedly broke into a home southeast of Astoria and ended up on fire.
A man called 911 to report a woman, identified as Kelley Brownlie, had threatened to shoot him while he was caring for a neighbor’s property on Labiske Lane.
The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded and learned Brownlie had broken into the home. She did not respond to attempts to communicate with her. Officers broke into the home after seeing her on fire through a window and removed her from the burning building.
Brownlie sustained significant injuries and was taken to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center by Life Flight Network. Medix Ambulance assisted with medical response. Olney Walluski Fire and Rescue extinguished the fire.
The Clatsop County Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the fire and asks anyone with information to call Detective Justin Dersham at 503-325-8635.
