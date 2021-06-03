Authorities are searching for a 76-year-old Cornelius man who has been missing since May 16.
Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies have continued to search for Ralph Brown and his 2014 blue Nissan Sentra on the ground and from the air.
The Astoria Police Department has also assisted in the investigation as Brown has ties to Astoria.
So far, no sightings have been confirmed, and Brown has not turned on his cellphone or completed any financial transactions since he went missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.