Police believe the driver who abandoned a vehicle on the Astoria Bridge on Friday committed suicide.
Capt. Timothy Fox, a spokesman for the Oregon State Police, said authorities identified the driver of the vehicle but have been unable to locate him. Police declined to publicly name the driver, who was not the owner of the vehicle. The vehicle was not stolen.
“It appears to be a suicide however no body has been recovered and it was not witnessed,” Fox said.
Astoria dispatch received a report of the abandoned vehicle near the center span about 3 p.m. Friday. Authorities checked above and below the bridge but found no body. The vehicle was operable.
Authorities ask anyone who saw the vehicle between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to contact the Oregon State Police at 503-325-2231.
The apparent suicide comes a week after a Warrenton man jumped off the bridge after parking his car near the center span.
