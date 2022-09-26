Books_Library basement
Historical archives can be found in the basement of the Astoria Library.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Supporters of the Astoria Library have formed a political action committee to advocate for an $8 million bond measure on the November ballot to fund renovations.

Robert Duehmig, the co-chairman of Yes for Our Astoria Library, said the PAC will spread the word about the needs and vision for the 55-year-old library on 10th Street.

Library basement
Desks are arranged in the basement of the Astoria Library.

