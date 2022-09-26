Supporters of the Astoria Library have formed a political action committee to advocate for an $8 million bond measure on the November ballot to fund renovations.
Robert Duehmig, the co-chairman of Yes for Our Astoria Library, said the PAC will spread the word about the needs and vision for the 55-year-old library on 10th Street.
“If you look at the needs of the library right now — just on the basics — it’s falling apart,” said Duehmig, who also serves on the board of the Clatsop Community College Foundation.
He said the coronavirus pandemic, in particular, has shown the importance of having a central point where children and adults can go to find resources and a safe community space.
“And I think our library is that space, and if we want it to continue to be so we need to invest in it to meet the needs of the future,” Duehmig said.
The PAC will hold an event at Reach Break Brewing on Oct. 13 where people can look at the concepts for the library and ask questions.
Hennebery Eddy Architects, a Portland-based firm that was hired in 2017 to create the conceptual plans for the renovation, helped establish a $10.6 million budget for a project.
However, city leaders have stressed the designs could change with public feedback if the bond measure is approved.
At the very least, the funds would be used to modernize the library and improve programming, technology and accessibility.
The library is 18,000 square feet, but more than half the space is inaccessible to people with mobility issues. The goal is to utilize the entire footprint and make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act by adding an elevator, upgrading bathrooms, widening aisles and adding an outdoor ramp.
The funds would also help install modern wiring and technology and improve utility systems, flooring and lighting.
More windows would be added and the children’s space and programing would be expanded.
One of the biggest changes would be to open up the library’s basement to the public.
Renovating the library has been a City Council goal for years, but plans have been scrapped or scaled back because of cost.
In January, the City Council unanimously agreed to pursue a bond measure for the renovation if there was public support, or move forward with a project using the existing funds available.
The City Council unanimously supported placing a bond measure on the November ballot in June after reviewing polling that indicated a majority of voters would vote in favor of a bond measure.
The tax rate is estimated at 57 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The life of the bond would be up to 21 years.
The city has $2.1 million on hand from carbon credits, coronavirus relief funds and former Mayor W.C. Logan’s memorial fund. A $500,000 grant will come from the National Endowment for the Arts if the bond measure is approved.
Mayor Bruce Jones and former mayors Arline LaMear and Willis Van Dusen have signed a joint letter supporting the bond measure.
“We each care deeply about ensuring our community remains one we can all be proud of,” the mayors said. “We know the impact libraries and the power of reading have on our lives. We firmly believe this bond is important to our future.”
Sean Fitzpatrick, of Wecoma Partners, who is running for mayor unopposed in November, has also come out in support of the measure.
The bond measure has been endorsed by the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association and Astoria Education Association.
The American Association of University Women Astoria branch hosted a panel discussion on Sept. 20 concerning the importance of libraries.
Melissa Grothe, a teacher and president of the Astoria Education Association, said the bond measure is a long time coming and a chance to improve the community.
“The library is the best resource for families to access materials for minimal, if any, cost,” Grothe said in an email. “The bond will improve the children’s area and hopefully become a destination for families and students to access reading materials.
“As recipients of a more recent bond, we also know the value that upgrades can have on the environment in which we raise kids. We want to see the library receive the same love that our school buildings received from the 2016 bond.”
While there does not appear to be any organized opposition, some critics have taken to social media, arguing that the bond measure is too expensive.