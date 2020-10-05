Political messages aren’t confined to yard signs or television ads this year — they’re also popping up in virtual classrooms in the Astoria School District.
Some students use Trump 2020 campaign signs as their backdrops when they log in for Zoom calls. Others type political slogans into chat room messages during live class discussions. A few students confronted with these messages have abruptly left class in frustration.
“My concern is my son cannot concentrate on school,” said Emily Vargas, whose son is a freshman at Astoria High School.
School administrators and teachers have seen messages on both sides of the political spectrum, said Lynn Jackson, the Astoria High School principal. Students are using monikers and screens to promote a variety of messages, from Trump 2020 and Biden 2020 to Black Lives Matter and Thin Blue Line.
“There’s been a little bit of all of that,” Jackson said.
While there is a certain level of political activity and discussion among students during every presidential election, Jackson saw a marked increase in the 2016 election and now again this year.
Messages and comments from students were most intense at the start of the school year and seemed to be more prevalent among the younger classes at the high school, Jackson said. He believes students were testing the platform and their teacher’s ability to respond.
The disruptive political expressions appear to be dying down. But with another month to go before the election and the likelihood of continued political tensions in the aftermath, Jackson expects the issue could flare up again.
It’s one thing to address a political outburst in a normal classroom. It is an entirely different challenge when that classroom is virtual. The Astoria School District opted for an online-only start to the school year after the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person instruction in March.
In a virtual classroom, a teacher can mute or hide a student, or even remove a student from the classroom if they are being disruptive. More often, Vargas’ son saw teachers type a reminder: “No politics.”
Jackson said teachers and administrators try to address any issues with a student through reminders and warnings first.
“Obviously removing a student is not something we want to utilize as a first step for intervention,” he said. “We want our students present … engaged but, at the same time, respectful.”
Parents were told that while teachers could discourage political discussions in the classroom chats, there was little they could do about a student who chose a campaign sign as their backdrop or icon.
The school board’s academic freedom policy intentionally leaves room for interpretation where it touches on when and how students express certain opinions.
“Students may support causes by orderly means which do not disrupt other individuals or the operation of the school,” the policy states, adding, “In the classroom, students are free to examine views offered in any course of study, provided such examination is expressed in a responsible manner.”
It would be clearly inappropriate for a student to shout out “Trump 2020” or “Biden 2020” during a math class when a teacher had posed a question about the Pythagorean theorem, for example, Jackson said.
In a political science class or a home room situation, though, there is more freedom to talk about politics.
Jackson sent out discussion and education points to his staff around these topics to help them as they guide student interactions and classroom conversations and help the students understand proper school etiquette.
Vargas wishes there was a more concrete answer, however.
While she and her family openly discuss politics and express their opinions at home, she tries to discourage her children from talking about politics when they are in public.
She tells them: “You don’t know how it makes someone feel.”
Unless the discussion is happening in a current events or political science class, “I personally don’t think politics belong in school,” she said.
For now, she tells her son to try and ignore students who are intent on making any kind of political statement during class.
