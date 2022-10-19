Jenny Pool Radway, who left her post as executive director of Consejo Hispano last year, has returned to lead the organization.
Pool Radway was hired in 2019 and guided the organization through a rebrand and the coronavirus pandemic. She left to become the executive director at Causa, an Oregon immigrant rights organization that disbanded this summer.
“Her work and commitment to the mission during her original tenure marked a crucial stage of growth and maturity for Consejo, and we are humbled and honored by her acceptance to our offer to return, and build upon the progress already made by her vision,” Consejo Hispano’s board said in an announcement earlier this month.
Pool Radway said she is proud of the work the organization has done over the past three years and is honored to be back.
“I aim to continue serving our community and expand upon the momentum we’ve created,” she said in a statement.
Her goals include continued emphasis on promoting community wellness, expanding cultural and community events, educational programs, climate justice programming and income tax assistance support.
Pool Radway said she believes Consejo Hispano can play a strong role in closing the vaccination gap between people who identify as Hispanic and those who do not.
She noted that since the start of the pandemic, more than a thousand people on the North Coast were vaccinated at clinics Consejo Hispano helped organize.
The organization underwent a strategic planning process last year, which Pool Radway said she looks forward to implementing.
She said the organization has received a designation from the Internal Revenue Service as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance provider, an initiative designed to support free tax preparation service for people in underserved communities that earn low-to-moderate income.
Last year, The Astorian reported that Pool Radway’s departure came amid criticism from some board members over direction. A group of dissatisfied board members stepped down.Last month, they helped form El Centro NW, another nonprofit serving the region’s Hispanic community.
El Centro NW’s board expressed a desire to work collaboratively with Consejo Hispano moving forward, a message that has been reciprocated.
“The formation of a new community-based organization focused on serving the Latinx community along the North Coast is a win for us all,” Pool Radway said. “There is a strong need in the community for services and we believe that plenty of room exists for organizations to meet that need.”
She added that members from El Centro NW joined Consejo Hispano during a heritage celebration the nonprofit held earlier this month in Seaside that drew hundreds of people.
Pool Radway declined to discuss her time at Causa, which disbanded in July after 27 years.
In the weeks following the decision, The Oregonian reported that multiple people inside of the organization described long-term dysfunction and internal strife. There was also struggle over the last several years with staff turnover, a drop in donations and an increasingly combative relationship with its employees union, the newspaper reported.
“I look forward to continuing to use the advocacy skills, knowledge and experience that I acquired over the past year in service of the Latinx community members within Consejo Hispano’s coverage area,” Pool Radway said.