Jenny Pool Radway, who left her post as executive director of Consejo Hispano last year, has returned to lead the organization.

Pool Radway was hired in 2019 and guided the organization through a rebrand and the coronavirus pandemic. She left to become the executive director at Causa, an Oregon immigrant rights organization that disbanded this summer.

