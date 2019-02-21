Predictions for poor returns of some salmon runs to the Columbia River complicated the season-setting process in both Oregon and Washington state and will likely shut down some spring fishing opportunities.
Only 99,300 upriver origin spring Chinook are expected to return this year, a number that is well below the recent 10-year average return. Upriver fish and the chances of fishermen handling and killing them guide the spring Chinook seasons on the river.
Low returns are also anticipated at two tributaries of the Columbia River in Washington: the Cowlitz and Lewis rivers. Expected returns will be less than what is needed to meet the state’s hatchery brood stock needs and Washington fishery managers expect to close both rivers to angling beginning March 1.
For the North Coast, the Columbia River from Warrior Rock to Buoy 10 will close to all angling and retention of Chinook salmon, steelhead and shad beginning March 1 to help protect the Cowlitz and Lewis river stocks of spring Chinook.
A modified recreational spring Chinook fishery will take place on the Columbia River below Bonneville Dam from March 1 through April 10. The open area is from Warrior Rock upstream to Beacon Rock. Bank angling will be allowed from Beacon Rock upstream to the Bonneville Dam deadline.
Above Bonneville Dam, the recreational Chinook season will open from April 1 through May 5, with both boat and bank anglers allowed from the Tower Island power lines approximately 6 miles below the Dalles Dam upstream to the Oregon and Washington border. From the Tower Island power lines downstream to Bonneville Dam, only bank angling will be allowed.
Fishermen will have a daily bag limit of two adult Chinook or steelhead per day. Only one of the fish may be a Chinook and only hatchery fish (identifiable by their clipped adipose fin) may be kept. Shad may also be kept.
Last year, the states managed the spring fishery off a prediction of 248,500 returning Chinook. This prediction included a forecast for 166,700 upriver spring Chinook. Actual returns for the upriver fish came in at 115,081.
Commercial gillnet fishermen were given 30 days of fishing in Youngs Bay during the spring season, with 10 four-hour periods of fishing beginning April 18, according to a fishery notice published by Oregon at the end of January.
An update to the fishery under current run predictions has not been published yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.