WARRENTON — Conditional approval from the Planning Commission will allow a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to open in the coming year.
The fast-food restaurant will be located along Ensign Lane, adjacent to Walmart and Fibre Federal Credit Union. The 2,100-square-foot building will contain dine-in seating, along with a drive-thru window.
Because the plan proposed a drive-thru, a public hearing was held at a Planning Commission meeting in December.
Police and public works expressed worries about the potential for increased traffic in an already-busy area, Scott Hazelton, the city's planning director, said at the meeting.
Several planning commissioners echoed similar concerns.
“The traffic seems to me to be a pretty important issue with this — with all the roads and this being a pretty popular restaurant,” Planning Commissioner Christine Bridgens said. “(It) will create a lot of traffic.”
Popeyes plans to have 17 parking spots and the ability to stack 13 vehicles in the drive-thru.
PM Design, representing the restaurant, answered questions during the meeting to alleviate concerns about traffic.
Charlie Patton, the director of construction for Ambrosia QSR, which is a franchisee for Popeyes, said they considered previous issues regarding traffic in the area.
“We spent quite a bit of time designing this space … We were very aware of the issues that occurred with Wendy’s when it opened up and why the city is concerned likewise,” Patton said. “We went through probably eight different iterations of site plans to get to the point where we would least impact the backup on Ensign.”
Patton agreed with the idea that traffic mitigation would be needed during the first few weeks of opening, but added that more than 20 cars can be stacked in the drive-thru before reaching Ensign Lane.
The concerns brought up by police and public works will need to be addressed prior to plans being submitted to the building department, Hazelton said.