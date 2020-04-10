The Port of Astoria Commission has accepted a $2.9 million settlement from oil companies to help clean up historical petroleum contamination but faces a significant shortfall to pay and monitor the success of the project.
The bulk oil, manufacturing and other heavy industrial operations that used to sustain the Port have left left behind pockets of pollution under the docks. Since the late 1990s, the Port has deployed a boom to prevent a sheen of oil from from spreading from under its docks between piers 1 and 2 into the Columbia River.
The state Department of Environmental Quality recently decided the Port, McCall Oil and Chemical Corp. and ExxonMobil should excavate contaminated soil, place a permeable cap over the polluted area and lay a marine blanket along the shore between the piers to prevent oil from seeping into the river. The cleanup’s progress would be monitored over decades through well samples.
Will Isom, the Port's executive director, said the state’s decision puts pressure on the agency and the oil companies to reach a workable settlement.
“We’ve been at this a long time,” said David Blount, an environmental attorney representing the Port. “We endorse it. It’s the best negotiated outcome that we could imagine under the circumstances.”
Under the settlement, McCall will pay the Port $1.55 million, and Exxon $1.35 million. The Port will defend and indemnify the oil companies against future claims relating to the cleanup.
“The whole purpose of this settlement is to provide not only funding from these parties to the Port to perform the work, but to also provide finality for McCall and Exxon, which they insisted on if they’re going to pay millions,” Blount said.
The Port Commission on Tuesday unanimously, albeit reluctantly, approved accepting the settlement, not seeing a better option after decades of negotiations.
“Our choice is to approve this and take it like a bitter pill, or fight it, and it will be in the courts for another 10 years,” Port Commissioner Frank Spence said. “And at the end of the 10 years, the cost will be 10 times more.”
The cost of the cleanup is hard to pin down without a specific work plan, Blount said, but he estimated the project could exceed $3.3 million, including a 30% contingency. Monitoring the project for at least 30 years, which the Port will be responsible for, could cost around $1.8 million, or $60,000 a year, he said.
“At this point, we’re going to have about half the money to complete this,” Port Commissioner James Campbell said. “I guess the (big) question is, ‘Where is the rest of the money going to come from?’”
Blount argued that the Port doesn’t need the $1.8 million immediately. The strategy now is to negotiate the cheapest workable cleanup from construction to monitoring, he said.
Dirk Rohne, the president of the Port Commission, said he feels like the Port will have the resources over time to monitor the cleanup.
“This is as good as it’s going to get,” he said.
