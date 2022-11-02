Enterprise zone
Buy Now

The Elton, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers vessel, was refurbished by WCT Marine & Construction in Hyak Maritime's hangar at Tongue Point.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The Port of Astoria Commission has approved an application by WCT Marine and Construction that will grant the company local property tax breaks as it eyes development at Tongue Point.

The Astoria-based company will likely become the latest addition to the Clatsop Enterprise Zone. The agreement, under the long-term tax incentive, will give the company nearly $5.5 million in tax abatement over 15 years.

Erick Bengel contributed to this report.

Tags