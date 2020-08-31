A bait shop owner at the Port of Astoria threatened legal action after the agency wouldn’t rent his space to a new operator.
Andy Betnar, who runs World Class Fishing, has rented space from the Port for more than a decade, serving many of the guide fishermen launching from the Port’s West Mooring Basin. But Betnar said he became fed up with the Port and recently arranged the sale of his business to newcomer Jason Erickson, who is starting Fish Food Bait and Tackle.
Betnar sent a notice of lease termination in August to the Port with the intent of passing on his shop to Erickson, who recently went into the Port in advance of taking over Tuesday. But Erickson said he was told the space would no longer be rented out because of the building’s condition.
Betnar received a letter from the Port telling him to clear out by the end of August.
Betnar questioned the Port’s motives, considering other newer leases at the Chinook Building, such as a seafood market and other office space the Port rents out.
“There is nothing wrong with this space,” Betnar said. “If the building was in that bad a condition, they need to kick everybody out, period. What, are you going to have all these spaces rented except for just mine?”
The Port has eyed the Chinook Building as part of a package deal with the Astoria Riverwalk Inn that could attract a developer to help create a unified commercial district around the marina. Portland-based hotelier Ganesh Sonpatki recently signed a five-year renewal option to keep operating the hotel for the near future.
Erickson seemed baffled at why the Port would not want to keep a tenant who services so many of the guide boats in the mooring basin.
“If there’s no bait shop in there, every guide in there in my opinion is going to leave,” Erickson said.
Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, said the Port is honoring a notice of lease termination submitted by Betnar. He declined to comment further, citing the threat of legal action from Betnar, who told the Port he might sue if they end up leasing his old suite to someone else.
Both Betnar and Erickson remained flummoxed as to why the cash-strapped Port, which they said has made a big deal of finding new revenue with traditional dockside income sources decimated by the coronavirus and trade wars, won’t strike a deal. Erickson said he still plans to buy some of Betnar’s inventory and look elsewhere to open his shop.
“If you’re not going to rent it to someone else, and you want the space empty, do you have something against fishermen?” Betnar wondered. “There’s got to be some issue here they’re not willing to tell me what it is.”
