Following years of invoices, the Port of Astoria is pushing back on how the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality bills for a cleanup program.
Over the past two decades, the Port has worked with the state to clean up petroleum contamination along the waterfront that stemmed from the operations of oil companies during the last century. The project — known as AOC4 — reached a consent judgment earlier this year.
When state employees engaged in activities related to the project, including communication, coordination and document review, the Port and others were billed for the time, often at a rate exceeding $200 an hour.
Will Isom, the Port's executive director, has challenged the Department of Environmental Quality's cost recovery policy many times over the years, particularly around billing for time spent on media interviews, looking at the Port’s website and reading articles related to the project.
Isom’s frustrations surfaced again after the Port was billed for an interview Anna Coates, the project manager from the Department of Environmental Quality who oversaw AOC4, gave with The Astorian.
“I have a real problem with it because I don’t know where that line stops,” he said. “Talking to the media does not directly impact the project or getting the remedial action moving forward … I just think it’s a ridiculous abuse of the authority that DEQ has.
“Again, it’s a little bit immaterial for the Port in terms of the total cost, but … it’s bad government.”
Isom met virtually last week with several staffers with the Department of Environmental Quality to discuss his objections.
“We want to have a good relationship with DEQ, but it can’t feel like we’re taken advantage of and just gouged as we try to move this forward,” he said.
Under state law, the owners and operators of contaminated facilities and property are responsible for the cleanup, as well as reimbursing the state for oversight costs to ensure projects are done in a way that protects public health and the environment.
The cleanup program’s funding structure, modeled after the federal Superfund for polluted sites, covers the on-the-ground work and state regulatory agency oversight costs, Lauren Wirtis, a spokeswoman for the Department of Environmental Quality, said in an email.
Nina Deconcini, the administrator for the Department of Environmental Quality’s northwest region, defended billing for the interview with The Astorian by highlighting the importance of communication between the government agency and the media.
“DEQ values the media’s involvement very much with respect to correct information being disseminated to the public,” she said during the meeting with Isom. “ … That, to me, is an extremely good use of time because … any time a news media or media story is published that has inaccurate information, missing information, information taken out of context, it can dramatically affect the responsible parties, the government, the public’s interpretation and I think all of us would agree, that we have a vested interest, collectively, in ensuring that accurate information is put forth.”
Deconcini noted that billing the Port for media engagements occurred only a handful of times over the past few years.
“Every single responsible party, including the Port of Astoria, would be charged if a project manager, like Anna, had to be interviewed … I consider this to be among the most important things we do from a transparency and an accountability perspective to make sure the public and other parties know what’s going on,” she said.
Isom was skeptical.
“Conceptually, you talk about transparency, it would be financially in the best interest of the Port, probably, for me to reach out to (The Astorian) after this and say, ‘Hey, if you have a question about this project, don’t reach out to DEQ. Go through me first so that we don’t get billed and if we have to talk to DEQ, we can do it.’ That doesn’t seem very transparent, but it’s in the financial interest of the Port,” he said.
Isom also partially attributed the length of the AOC4 negotiations, which dragged on for over 20 years, to the cost recovery policy and the lack of incentives to wrap up.
Deconcini emphasized that as a government agency, the interest is in recovering costs commensurate with the state cleanup law, not to seek profit.
Up until the consent judgment was reached, the costs billed for the cleanup program were divided among the many parties who were deemed responsible for the contamination. Moving forward, with the consent judgment laying the remaining responsibility on the Port, the local agency will incur all of the charges.
“I understand the fact that from a legal perspective through Oregon statute, they may have the ability to charge for some of these things, but it doesn’t make it right,” Isom said. “I always try to look at these things through the eye test, and to me, this doesn’t look right. It looks like poor government. It looks like a waste of taxpayer dollars.
“ … Over time, these things add up and I think ultimately, there needs to be some reform to how DEQ, particularly this program, operates.”