The Port of Astoria will hold fewer meetings with a later start time starting this year.
Starting Tuesday, Port meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month instead of 4 p.m.
“Public criticism has been about people’s ability to participate,” Dirk Rohne, president of the Port Commission, said at a recent meeting. “I believe a 5:30 p.m. meeting would accommodate that.”
Second monthly meetings will be tentatively held at 4 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month as business requires. Will Isom, executive director of the Port, has said the agency can accomplish the majority of its work with the Port Commission at one meeting.
Port meetings are held at 10 Pier 1 Suite 209.
