Port, city to host meeting on waterfront plan The Astorian Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Port of Astoria and the city are hosting a public meeting to discuss the waterfront master plan.The project will seek to reinvent the Port’s industrial waterfront between Pier 1 and the Astoria Bridge.The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m on Nov. 3 via Zoom. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Port Waterfront City Fleet Astoria Bridge Master Plan Meeting Project Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria rejects church annex appealIn Manzanita, sightings of a bear called 'Hope'Deaths: Oct. 16, 2021Obituary: Vaino Vanni KoskelaDeaths: Oct. 19, 2021Cannon Beach prepares for food tax voteMost Warrenton firefighters vaccinated by deadlineObituary: William Rodney (Bill) Whitten Sr.Obituary: Donald (Doug) Warren BaldwinObituary: Evelyn (Evie) Ruth Abrahams Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports