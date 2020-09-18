The Port of Astoria is clearing tenants out of the aging Chinook Building by the end of November for a possible rehabilitation the agency hopes will be supported by city urban renewal dollars.
The building, like many Port properties, faces a large amount of deferred maintenance, like a broken elevator, shuttered bathrooms, leaking pipes, rot in the wood and settling in the foundation. Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, met with tenants over the past couple of weeks to talk about the future of the building, which he describes as becoming unsafe.
“I think at this point we’re sort of at an inflection point, and it’s prudent to get the tenants out of there and meet their needs elsewhere as we do something with that building,” he told the Port Commission on Tuesday.
Isom said he is reaching out to regional lender Craft3 about financing for a possible renovation.
The Port recently held a walk-through of the building with the city to possibly access money from the Astor-West Urban Renewal District. The city improvement fund, supplied by property taxes, covers the Port and Uniontown neighborhood. But the city has wanted a master plan for the area before partnering.
Three years ago, the Port leased out the Chinook Building to developers Chester Trabucco and William Orr, who wanted to make it part of a larger marina village district with the Astoria Riverwalk Inn. But when the partnership left the hotel, they also left management of the Chinook Building. The Port is now contemplating selling the hotel and leasing the land underneath.
Tenants like Astoria Tax Consulting, Tiki Charters, Northwest Wild Products and World Class Fishing all moved into the Chinook Building around a decade ago after the Port opted to renovate rather than raze the building. All of the original tenants have moved out except Astoria Tax Consulting, which the Port had to relocate to a different suite after the business suffered water damage.
Roy Breur, who opened Astoria Marina Seafoods this summer with his partner and former NW Wild Products co-owner Amanda Cordero, said he’s pitching the Port to let them operate the business from a field just east of the Chinook Building. Part of the Port’s impetus for signing Breur was calls for a food option around the marina.
“It would be exactly the same thing,” Breur said. “All we’d need is a temporary building like a food cart.”
Astoria Marina Seafoods would like to move back into the Chinook Building once it’s renovated, Breur said, but he said the Port has been noncommittal.
The Astoria Yacht Club moved into the upstairs of the Chinook Building in 2012 after being moved out of its former club in the present-day Astoria Recreation Center because of a City Hall renovation. Tom Brownson, the vice commodore of the club and a city councilor, said the group was never given an option by the city to move back into its old location after the city’s renovation was complete. The group is trying to avoid the same fate at the Chinook Building, where the meeting space overlooks their sailboats in the marina.
“If we’re moved out, and they do the rehab, we just want assurances that we will have a first right of refusal to move back in and reoccupy,” Brownson said. “The rates will be different. Everything will be different. But we want to make sure that we have the option.”
