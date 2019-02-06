The Port of Astoria Commission has approved a $25,000 contract to have Big River Construction dismantle the vessel John Muir.
The agency was recently granted a $41,000 judgment against Marvin Olson, a Colorado resident and owner of the 1976 wooden sailboat, over haul-out, storage and salvage fees after the vessel was abandoned at North Tongue Point.
Matt McGrath, operations manager at the Port, said the agency has all the state permits in place to dismantle the vessel.
The Port also announced the lineup of an ad-hoc committee recently created to help evaluate the financial needs of the agency and possible solutions. The committee will include Walt Postlewait, an executive vice president at lender Craft3; marine engineer Bill Young; former financial representative John Lansing; regional U.S. Bank President Kevin LaCoste; Englund Marine & Industrial Supply Finance Director Jeremy Davis; and Kevin Leahy, executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources.
