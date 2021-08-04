The Port of Astoria Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to urge the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to consider the potential issues for port infrastructure in reintroducing sea otters on the Pacific coast.
A letter was drafted by the West Coast Seafood Processors Association, a trade group. Lori Steele, the association’s executive director, appeared remotely at the Port meeting to advocate for the letter.
The Fish and Wildlife Service was instructed by Congress to conduct a one-year study that analyzes the cost and feasibility of reestablishing sea otters. The association plans to send the letter to the federal agency prior to a final report to Congress in January.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, added the sea otter study to a federal spending blueprint.
“We tried to focus the letter on providing constructive input and identifying the real critical issues that the Fish and Wildlife Service needs to address in their study,” Steele said over Zoom.
The association reached out to the Port of Astoria asking for support because they considered the agency a stakeholder.
“There are a lot of considerations and issues for ports and potential impact on port infrastructure,” Steele said.
The letter has already received signatures from several ports along the coast, including Coos Bay, Newport and Ilwaco in Washington state.
Steele said it is possible the Fish and Wildlife Service will seek greater protection for sea otters under federal law.
“If that happens we will run into all kinds of trouble with trying to get permits and things like that for infrastructure, maintenance and repair,” Steele said. “Those are largely, I think, the concerns from the port perspective.”
Port commissioners supported the letter.
“They realized the dangers involved and looked at it in-depth that the general public does not see,” Frank Spence, the commission president, said after the meeting.
“It was justified and very clear, and that is why it was unanimous,” he added.