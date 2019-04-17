The Port of Astoria Commission on Tuesday retroactively approved the purchase of a new Ford security truck by staff that had violated the agency’s rules on spending.
Jim Knight, the Port’s executive director, said staff knew about a $25,000 spending limit but forgot to secure commission approval before buying the truck for nearly $29,700.
The Port had previously budgeted $20,000 for a new security truck. To avoid a future audit finding, the commission needed to retroactively approve the purchase, Knight said.
Commissioner Bill Hunsinger, who was not at the meeting Tuesday, had taken issue with the Port buying the truck from a dealer in the Portland area instead of from a local company.
Local dealers did not have the kind of truck the Port was looking for at a low enough mileage, Knight said, and so the Port expanded its search to Portland and found a suitable vehicle. The Port used local companies to install security features on the truck, he said.
Commissioner Dirk Rohne, after crediting Hunsinger with bringing the issues around the security truck to light, said the Port could have gone to local dealers with its requirements and been accommodated, even if the truck came from elsewhere.
“I think that was a missing step that could have supported our local car dealers,” Rohne said.
