Pier 2
Buy Now

Pier 2 at the Port of Astoria in Uniontown is in need of significant repair.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The Port of Astoria has ramped up promotional efforts for the rehabilitation project needed at Pier 2 in the hopes of landing funding.

Pier 2, a critical piece of infrastructure for the Port and the region’s economy, has been slowly deteriorating into the Columbia River. Home to seafood processors Da Yang Seafood and Bornstein Seafoods, the west side of the pier struggles with rotting decks, crumbling asphalt and a failing seawall.

Pier 2
Buy Now

The cost of rehabilitation at Pier 2 is estimated at $15 million.
Pier 2
Buy Now

The Port hopes to attract state and federal money for improvements.
Pier 2
Buy Now

Seafood processors on Pier 2 are important to the region’s economy.

Tags