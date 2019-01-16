The Port of Astoria has dropped its lawsuit against Brad Smithart over unpaid rent and revenue at the Astoria Riverwalk Inn.
Smithart, who operated the hotel between 2012 and 2015, had wracked up more than $270,000 in estimated rent and revenue-sharing. But the case was supplanted by a separate lawsuit by Param Hotel Corp., a Portland-based hotel company, against the Port.
Param and the Port recently reached a settlement, including the company's takover of the hotel operation and the creation of an escrow account to pay off Smithart’s debts. Smithart was set to receive more than $186,000, which the city secured as collateral on back-due lodging taxes.
