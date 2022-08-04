The Port of Astoria Commission has opted to end membership with the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce.

Commissioners made the decision at a meeting in July, questioning the task force’s service to the agency and citing the importance of how the Port uses resources. The membership cost the Port $2,000 a year.

The Port is doing a study on a tide gate at Vera Slough near the Astoria Regional Airport in Warrenton.

