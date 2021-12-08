Port executive director gets pay raise The Astorian Dec 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Port of Astoria Commission voted Tuesday to give Will Isom, the Port's executive director, a pay raise. His new base salary will be $168,375.In an evaluation, Isom received praise for his performance since taking over in 2019, particularly for stabilizing the agency’s financial situation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Will Isom Port Base Salary Commerce Economics Work Praise Raise Executive Director Astoria Commission Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesClatskanie man indicted on sex abuse chargesIn Warrenton, homelessness casts a shadow on school districtHomeowner told to remove structures at 11th Street stairsCoast Guard rescues people, crab, from boat off GearhartWeekend Break: Astoria's Capt. Johnson house restoredDeaths: Dec. 2, 2021Man indicted for sex abuse associated with Jewell School DistrictObituary: Christopher Brad MooreDeaths: Dec. 4, 2021New manager takes on timberlands Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports