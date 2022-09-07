Pier 2, a crumbling piece of infrastructure that hosts seafood processors critical to the region’s fishing industry, will undergo more emergency repairs by the Port of Astoria.

The Port Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve an emergency expense of $50,000 that will go toward bolstering the west side of Pier 2, which has a failing seawall and rotting decking, with steel plates.

Pier 2 west
The Port of Astoria hopes to eventually rehabilitate Pier 2.

