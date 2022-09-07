Pier 2, a crumbling piece of infrastructure that hosts seafood processors critical to the region’s fishing industry, will undergo more emergency repairs by the Port of Astoria.
The Port Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve an emergency expense of $50,000 that will go toward bolstering the west side of Pier 2, which has a failing seawall and rotting decking, with steel plates.
Matt McGrath, the Port's deputy director, referred to the repairs as “very urgent.”
“Pier 2 west is in bad condition. It’s continuing to deteriorate,” he said. “The dock has gotten to the condition, on the south side, where Da Yang is operating … all of that (decking) is going to have to be pulled off and we’re going to have to start making some repairs to that.”
The repairs will be temporary, as a complete rehabilitation of the pier remains necessary. McGrath said the likely long-term solution would entail replacing the seawall and constructing it farther out into the water.
“What we want to do is something temporary that’s going to last for several years, but that can be pulled out and we can use the materials again,” McGrath said of the steel plates.
The temporary fixes, to be handled by the Port’s maintenance crew, will take place over the next few weeks.
Will Isom, the Port's executive director, has repeatedly referred to the rehabilitation of Pier 2 as the agency's top priority.
The Port has spent substantial funds investigating the pier and implementing temporary fixes while aggressively pursuing grant opportunities to match the large cost associated with a long-term fix, but has come up short.
In April, the Port Commission approved an exception from competitive bidding and use of the construction management-general contractor alternative form of contracting, allowing the Port to streamline and coordinate project design and planning.
“Our long-term objective, of course, is to have a massive repair of Pier 2, as it is probably the most important asset that the Port has,” Dirk Rohne, the president of the Port Commission, said.
On Tuesday, the Port also approved another emergency expense to fix a dock at Pier 1, which McGrath said was struck by a fishing vessel in June. The cost to fix the dock is upward of $11,000.