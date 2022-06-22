Port of Astoria commissioners on Tuesday heard the long-awaited results of a feasibility study that looked at infrastructure improvements at the boatyard and the East Mooring Basin.
Representatives from BST Associates, a consulting firm, gave an extensive review of their findings, touching on trends, uses and potential options as the Port looks to expand the boatyard and rebuild the East Mooring Basin.
Assisting in the project was PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc. and Bud Shoemake, the former manager of the Port of Toledo, who acted as an advisor.
“I, for one, am extremely happy that we’ve reached this point of really the final piece in the master development plan of the Port,” Frank Spence, the president of the Port Commission, said. “The first major one was the waterfront master plan, between the Pier 1 and the bridge, the master plan going forward with the airport and now we have the plans and studies in for the two final pieces, which are the boatyard and the East Mooring Basin.
“We are where we should be and now we have everything in place.”
While the consultant spelled out a number of options at both locations, funding the improvements remains an uphill challenge.
“These things come down to priorities. We are dealing with a very limited budget, we are dealing with limited resources in terms of staffing … there is a lot of stuff going on and some of these things are not minor when it comes to our development,” Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, said after the meeting. “ …That’s something that we wrestle with as well and that there are so many needs and challenges – how do you organize these in a way that you’re moving things forward knowing that you can’t address everything at once?”
Boatyard expansion
The loss of log exports during a U.S. trade war with China presented an opportunity for the Port to expand its boatyard in Uniontown onto the vacant space of Pier 3.
From the survey responses the consultant conducted, users of the boatyard identified covered buildings or a wind block as the biggest need, while acquiring a bigger lift was second.
“At a high level, when you look at specifically the boatyard, I think it’s pretty obvious that there are some improvements that there is demand for, that people are asking for that make sense for the Port to start looking into how we may finance some of those things and they would provide a positive revenue going forward and the net present value justifies the investment,” Isom said.
The consultant presented a number of concepts and options for the boatyard, including buildings large enough to hold sizable boats, space for a boat lift and other supportive facilities.
After a decade of log operations, pavement repair on Pier 3 would also be necessary. Last year, the Port filed a lawsuit against Astoria Forest Products over damages left on the pier.
The original cost estimate for potential improvements was around $18 million. Port staff asked BST Associates to seek out alternate options at a lesser cost, Brian Winningham, a senior economist with the consulting firm, said. The consultant laid out several alternative schemes for development that would drastically decrease the cost.
The presentation outlined concepts for a boatyard with an 88-ton lift – which the Port already operates – and the addition of a 300-ton lift.
The study broke down estimates of how different lift sizes could increase the number of haulouts. The data showed that investment in a larger lift should not be a priority, Isom said.
Steve Barkemeyer, a former boatyard manager for the Port who retired last year, criticized the Port for what he described as poor vision and claimed the agency is repeating past mistakes. Barkemeyer recommended the Port buy an 800-ton lift. He said sticking with a smaller lift would reduce the boatyard’s potential.
Talk of the Port eyeing a larger boat lift sparked a strong reaction last year from Bob Dorn, the CEO of Hyak Maritime, who is pursuing a 1,500-ton mobile lift at Tongue Point.
“With Dorn … having that capability up there, I think it’s prudent to watch what Bob does for a while before you stick all your apples in a bigger lift, take care of what you have with the (88-ton lift) and make the yard work with what you’ve got,” Shoemake said.
East Mooring Basin
In September, a portion of the causeway at the East Mooring Basin collapsed into the Columbia River, knocking out power for boats and navigation lights. The span was used by fishermen and other boat owners to access their vessels.
The causeway, which was closed to the public in 2018 due to a severely rotting substructure, served as a reminder of the Port’s struggle with deferred maintenance and aging infrastructure. Some materials to fix part of the causeway were purchased in 2019, but layoffs to the maintenance staff during the coronavirus pandemic delayed the repair.
While the debris was pulled out of the water, the defective causeway remains, as funding the remainder of the repair has been a challenge.
The Uppertown basin is in need of other improvements, as well. The infrastructure is not sustainable for the long term, Isom said.
Survey results from BST’s study showed that while nearly half of the respondents were potentially interested in moorage at the basin, many cited the need for more docks, better maintenance and sea lion control. Strong currents and dredging needs also present challenges.
The consultant laid out several options for improvements, including the addition of more floats, but ultimately found that the estimated revenue from the basin would not cover the cost of the project.
“The struggle that we have with (the East Mooring Basin) … is that coming up with a model that makes sense from the revenue side is really hard to make because the infrastructure costs are so great that it’s hard to make it pencil out,” Matt McGrath, the Port’s deputy director, said. “When we’re talking about long-term plans for the East Mooring Basin, if we’re going to be looking at the causeway, then really we need to be pushing on the grant side to get near 100% funding to get any of that done.”
The consultant recommended that the Port pursue a public or private partnership while potentially exploring other uses in order to help cover the costs of improving the basin.
“It seems to me it’s problematic to expect anybody to want to grant us funds for something that can’t even pay for itself,” Commissioner Dirk Rohne said. “I don’t know, it seems like some partnership is the only (option) – or sale or dispersal of this asset. If that’s what we need to do then that’s what we should look at.”
Isom cautioned against rushing into a decision.
“Long term, when you look at assets like the East Mooring Basin, I do think that we want to be careful with any decision we make there, especially something that’s long term and binding, whether we consider selling off assets or entering into long-term partnerships, we need to make sure that makes sense for the Port, not only now but going into the future,” he said.
At a Port finance committee meeting last week, Shane Jensen, the agency’s grant consultant, gave an update on the pursuit of funding for the East Mooring Basin.
Through Connect Oregon, the state’s funding program for nonhighway transportation projects, the Port was looking for $8 million to help fund rehabilitation.
The Port missed out on the grant. In a ranking by the final review committee, the Port’s project finished 30th out of 49 proposals, with the top 21 receiving funds.
Jensen noted several obstacles for the Port, primarily the lack of jobs created by the basin and the high cost.
“In the application, I believe we did a good job of making that case and showing how the East Mooring Basin causeway is a part of a larger economic system – marine ecosystem if you will – that is connected up with the other marinas in the area with retail outlets,” Jensen said. “ ... But when push comes to shove, the actual reconstruction of the causeway doesn’t create a lot of jobs. It might, in the end, create one, maybe two jobs. So that was one of the weaknesses of the application.”
Hyak Maritime received nearly $14 million from Connect Oregon to help cover the cost of the lift project at Tongue Point.
While noting the Port’s support for the Hyak Maritime project, Isom reiterated his frustrations with the process of pursuing grants in competition with private entities.
“Conceptually, I even take issue with how the process takes place where you have private and public interests competing for the same public grant monies,” Isom said. “I think it’s a bit of an apples to oranges comparison. To be honest, there are things we may have an advantage in, but there are others that I think the private industry can operate in a different way and chase dollars in ways we just can’t.”