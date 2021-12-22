The Port of Astoria has filed a lawsuit against Astoria Forest Products, a log exporter, for breach of contract.
The suit alleges that the asphalt on Pier 1 and Pier 3 became worn after a decade of log operations and Astoria Forest Products was contractually responsible for repairs. The Port is seeking more than $1 million.
“We’ve got to the point where we feel like this is our only option in terms of recovering some of the cost it would take to restore the facilities as was outlined in their lease agreement,” said Will Isom, the Port’s executive director.
The Port and Westerlund Log Handlers LLC entered into a lease agreement for the spaces on Pier 1 and Pier 3 in 2010. In March 2014, Astoria Forest Products — a local subsidiary of Murphy Overseas USA — became a sublessee of the space, soon acquiring most of Westerlund’s operation and employees.
The suit claims that the company also inherited the leases of its predecessor, which included an obligation to make any repairs to the premises. Astoria Forest Products terminated the lease in 2020 as log exports dried up during a U.S. trade war with China and the company later dissolved.
After seeking bids for repairing the damaged asphalt surfaces, the Port estimates that it would cost over $241,000 to fix Pier 1 and over $835,000 to fix Pier 3.
Initially, the Port had been working with representatives at Astoria Forest Products to solve the issue, but both parties’ legal teams eventually got involved, Isom said at a Port Commission workshop on Tuesday.
“It’s been a very slow process,” he said.
Representatives for Murphy Overseas USA could not immediately be reached for comment.