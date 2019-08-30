The Port of Astoria is hosting three town hall meetings to share its strategic business plan.
Public comment is welcome.
The events are scheduled for the Astoria Library, Flag Room, 450 10th St., at 6 p.m. on Tuesday; Seaside Library, Community Meeting Room, 1131 Broadway, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday; and Knappa Fire Station, Community Room, 43114 Hillcrest Loop, at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Additional details and a digital copy of the strategic business plan are available at www.PortofAstoria.com
