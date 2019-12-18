Port of Astoria commissioners waxed hopeful Tuesday about a new era of stability before signing Will Isom, the agency’s homegrown staffer, to a three-year contract as executive director baked in with protections.
Isom, a Knappa native who left Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria in 2015 to join the Port and was elevated to director of finance three years ago, had been filling in as executive director since Jim Knight resigned under pressure in June. He is the Port’s sixth leader since 2012.
Worried about the changing attitudes of new Port commissioners, Isom negotiated numerous protections into his contract, which is guaranteed for three years each time he receives a positive annual evaluation.
If the Port Commission fires Isom without cause — including for good-faith errors of judgment, inefficiencies and unsatisfactory business performance by the Port — the agency owes him the entire three years of salary remaining in the rolling contract. He forfeits severance pay if he is fired for cause.
In exchange for the protections, Isom started at a base salary of $141,000, well below the $168,375 Knight started at after signing a three-year contract in 2017.
Isom’s performance has been lauded by Port commissioners and a host of staff, customers and stakeholders recently surveyed by the Special Districts Association of Oregon. Port commissioners described the contract as representing both his and the agency’s concerns.
“Will has been a valuable employee for the Port for quite some time, and so this contract hopefully gives all parties the stability they need to move forward and do the work,” said Dirk Rohne, the president of the Port Commission.
Isom said he is excited to have the deal inked before the start of the new year. He is advertising for a new member of the Port’s finance department to take some of the burden off him.
Isom said he has also waited to take action on potentially offering up the Astoria Riverwalk Inn building for sale until the Port had signed an executive director long term. An analysis showed the agency could make up to $4 million more over the next decade by selling the building, which wraps around the West Mooring Basin, to a private owner and leasing the land to them.
The praise for Isom’s performance largely started with his fixing the Port’s financial reporting. Before Isom’s contract was approved Tuesday, accounting firm TKW reported the Port had received a mostly clean audit of its books for the third year in a row.
The Port Commission also approved having Isom sign a new agreement with the agency’s general counsel, Eileen Eakins. The attorney, who has represented the Port for nearly three years, recently formed a new company, Northwest Local Government Advisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.