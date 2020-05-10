The Port of Astoria is fixing the first 200 feet of the rotting supports under the East Mooring Basin causeway with recycled plastic lumber, hopeful the efforts will attract grants to repair the rest.
The causeway runs north from 36th Street over the marina to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seawall. It has been closed for years to vehicles and since last fall to pedestrians because of rotting wood supports underneath. The few remaining fishermen at the marina use skiffs to reach their boats, while people have to stay on the riverbank to watch the sea lions hauled out on some of the docks.
The Port announced a plan last year to redirect $150,000 budgeted for dredging the West Mooring Basin into reopening the causeway to pedestrians. A total rebuild of the causeway is estimated to cost millions.
Last week, the Port Commission approved up to $121,000 to fix the first 200 feet in November. About 40 plastic posts will go into the water, while most of the money will go toward pressure-treated wood in the substructure.
“This is at least a good-faith effort on the Port’s part,” said Matt McGrath, the Port’s director of operations. “We’re putting whatever we can into it right now, so we can get the repairs done as quickly as possible.”
The repairs won’t reach the finger piers 800 feet out, where a dwindling number of commercial boats tie up.
Port Commissioner James Campbell questioned the wisdom of another piecemeal repair that won't reopen access to boats, but ultimately voted to support the repairs.
Commissioner Scott McClaine attempted to abstain before voting in opposition.
Dirk Rohne, the president of the Port Commission, and Will Isom, the Port's executive director, said they sensed federal support for repairing the causeway after speaking with the office of U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden.
McGrath argued the more immediate repairs could be parlayed into several grant applications.
“I think we have a good chance of getting those grants, based on the need, the way that the east basin causeway supports the local fishermen, the way it even supports Bornstein and Da Yang (seafood processors) … and the fact that we’re putting this effort into the causeway,” he said. “I think it’s a real positive on the Port’s side that we’re doing this, even in the midst of all the coronavirus and the slowdowns.”
The Port can’t afford the metal components to make the docks last longer, but is prohibited from treating cheaper timbers with creosote to help them weather the tides.
Recycled plastic lumber meets the federal guidelines for going in the water and will last 30 to 50 years, McGrath said. As it replaces the supports, the Port will also rip up the concrete poured over the pier’s original wooden decking to reduce rotting.
The Port has assigned maintenance staff to various projects with a future payoff while the agency hunkers down amid the coronavirus and a trade war with China that has decimated log exports.
Staff recently finished deconstructing the former Seafare Restaurant, a historical icon that had fallen into disrepair. The Port is contemplating whether to sell the rights to the building site and the Astoria Riverwalk Inn, while keeping the land, for some badly needed money.
Fixing the East Mooring Basin causeway is a main priority in the agency’s strategic plan and will help efforts to expand a boatyard on Pier 3, Isom said. A small, self-serve boatworking area there has been squeezed by a log-processing yard now dormant by the trade war.
The Port has signaled a shift on Pier 3 away from once-lucrative log exports and back toward a more expansive boatworking center envisioned in the 2000s. The Port of Toledo, upriver from Newport, has captured millions in state and federal grants by investing in its boatyard.
“A big piece of that is going to be having space at the East Mooring Basin to have moorage,” Isom said of improving the Port's boatyard. “But without a causeway that’s operable and that folks can access, that’s not going to be a reality.”
