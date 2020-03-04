The Port of Astoria and JBT Lektro have finished negotiating an amended lease that incentivizes the electric airplane tug manufacturer to stay at the Astoria Regional Airport through at least August 2030.
Lektro, one of the region’s few high-tech manufacturers, was bought out in January 2019 for $48 million by Chicago-based JBT Corp. The acquisition, along with Lektro’s relatively inefficient location in a deteriorating World War II-era hangar far from urban markets and infrastructure, left uncertainty about the manufacturer’s future in the region. Eric Paulson, president of Lektro since 1985 and general manager since the acquisition, will retire at the end of the month.
The Port Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the amendment.
“I think it’s fair to say the Port of Astoria has done everything it can to retain Lektro and their manufacturing in Clatsop County,” said Dirk Rohne, the commission’s chairman.
Chuck Durst, general manager of JBT AeroTech, said in a news release that the lease reaffirms the company’s commitment locally.
“Lektro’s record of quality products and outstanding service leads the industry,” he said. “We look to grow sales of the product around the world and to a mutually beneficial relationship with the Port of Astoria.”
The Port and JBT Lektro began negotiations on a reworked lease late last year. They signed an extension of negotiations in December, just in time to avoid an opt-out clause through which JBT could have abandoned the lease entirely.
The last new lease with Lektro, signed in 2000, has gone through four prior amendments. In the fifth, JBT Lektro will pay the Port $205,000, guarantee its lease for three years, cap its rent at up to $21,600 a month and receive an escalating amount of monthly credits. After two years, the company would be able to terminate its lease with one year’s notice.
Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, said the upfront $205,000 payment offsets the rent credits from the Port and provides some security if JBT Lektro does decide to terminate its lease.
“We would not only have the one year notice, but we would have additional monies from that ($205,000) that, in essence, would really cover us for another eight to 10 months,” Isom said. “From a revenue standpoint, once we receive notice from Lektro, we would have around 20 months of revenue still available to us.”
In 2023, JBT can exercise another three-year guarantee of its lease through March 2026, locking in the existing rent and receiving an escalating amount of rent credits each month, ending in March 2025. The rent would also lock in through 2030, and the company could cancel its lease after March 2026 with one year’s notice.
JBT Lektro stands to ultimately save $108,000 through frozen rent and credits by making guarantees to stay through August 2030. Port staff estimates that with the prepayment of $205,000, the agency will gain nearly $97,000 compared to the full term of the previous lease.
Lektro and the Port had also been at odds over who’s responsible for repairs to a sinking floor slab in the hangar that has caused cracks and damaged Lektro’s equipment. Lektro has blamed the underlying soil, while the Port has blamed heavy loads taken over the floor by the company.
The new lease amendment specifies that the Port isn’t responsible for repairs during the lease. But JBT Lektro wouldn’t be responsible for repairs either, if the problems are proven by a geotechnical engineer to be soil-based.
Changes to the lease must also be signed off by Business Oregon. The Port took out $2.6 million in loans through the state agency in the early 2000s to facilitate improvements at the hangar — loans the Port is still paying off. Lektro had also received a $440,000 job-creation grant from the state for the improvements.
Megan Rattigan, vice president of investor relations at JBT, said there wasn’t a serious consideration of leaving Warrenton considering how established the operation is at the airport. Renegotiating a lease to get a more market-based rent and flexibility is not uncommon when JBT acquires an operation, she said.
JBT has similar tug plants around the world, but Lektro’s electric vehicles offer entry into newer markets demanding the technology, she said. Lektro also held the patents on towbarless technology for hooking its tugs up to airplanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.