Since he was hired in 2015 to manage the Astoria Regional Airport, Gary Kobes has brought millions in federal aviation grants and shepherded projects such as a new Life Flight Network hangar and a potential new fish meal plant at a nearby industrial park.
When Kobes retires as airport manager in December, the Port of Astoria will parcel out his duties to other staff as the agency tries to weather the coronavirus pandemic and a trade war between the U.S. and China that have decimated revenue.
The Port, under pressure from the Airport Advisory Committee and some commissioners not to lose momentum at the Warrenton airport, faces a question of how long to let the agency go without an on-site aviation expert.
Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, on Tuesday outlined a plan to fold many of the airport’s leases and other contracts into the plates of existing administrative staff in Astoria. He announced the promotion of Matt McGrath, the Port’s director of operations, to deputy director with more oversight of airport functions.
Kobes would stay on through most of next year as a contractor overseeing federally funded airport improvement projects. He would also help shepherd the development of a new fish meal plant by global animal feed company Scoular at the Airport Industrial Park. But Kobes would only be at the airport one or two days a week, Isom said.
Henry Balensifer, the mayor of Warrenton, an employee at the airport through manufacturer JBT Lektro and chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee, said the group wants a commitment from the Port to hire a full-time manager in the long term.
“We just don’t want to get forgotten,” Balensifer said. “We want to make sure and draw the Port Commission’s attention to the fact that the airport isn’t simply just something you write grants for. There are certain relationships and continual communication that must be cultivated, developed and continued that Gary has done a great job with.”
Port Commissioner Robert Stevens also sounded alarm bells about not having an aviation expert on hand at the airport. Commissioner James Campbell said the Port might be able to find someone retiring out of the military to take a part-time role.
Isom said he is sensitive to the concerns that the airport not be neglected, and that it warrants a full-time manager, but that the Port needs to be careful in how it allocates limited monies.
Isom did not provide a timeline on when a new full-time airport manager could be hired. Kobes said the airport could probably operate without a formal manager for eight months to a year.
“I do think there needs to be a period of transition here where it doesn’t make a lot of sense to right away and go out and hire that full-time person,” Isom said. “I think we go through this transition phase and really get a better understanding of what that role looks like going forward, thereby who we would hire and what sort of skill set we want.”
