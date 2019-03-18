The Port of Astoria could sell the Astoria Riverwalk Inn and other buildings to help cover nearly $29 million in deferred maintenance.
While mostly opposed to selling land, the Port Commission has broached the topic of selling buildings and other improvements.
The Riverwalk Inn, Chinook Building and the rotting former Seafare Restaurant all overlook the West Mooring Basin marina, making the property attractive for tourism-related projects. Developers have shown interest in redeveloping the marina into a commercial district.
The Port receives $5,000 a month in rent, along with 7 percent of gross sales, from the hotel, operated by Portland-based Param Hotel Corp. An appraisal valued the 120-room hotel at $7.2 million and the land underneath it at $2.6 million.
The Seafare Restaurant next to the hotel, once a popular dining spot featured in the movie “Kindergarten Cop,” has been recommended for demolition. The Port leases the Chinook Building to a variety of businesses, but has in the past tried to outsource management.
Sell buildings, save land
An ad-hoc finance committee is looking at ways the Port can find or save money.
A consensus formed to possibly sell some buildings while keeping land. The strategy would lower the Port’s maintenance burden, said Walt Postlewait, a chief lending officer with Craft3 and the chairman of the finance committee.
“I think that’s kind of the direction we’re heading right now, particularly with the Riverwalk Inn, Seafare Restaurant and Chinook Building,” Jim Knight, the Port’s executive director, said.
John Lansing, a former banker who serves on the finance committee, brought up selling the Taggart building, which houses the Port’s offices on Pier 1, and moving staff into the agency’s old offices on Gateway Avenue.
The Port purchased the Taggart building, built by former Commissioner Glenn Taggart, out of foreclosure more than a decade ago with a $1.7 million loan. The agency moved into the building several years ago, leasing out portions of the Gateway building. A recent profit-and-loss statement showed the Port losing nearly $35,000 a year on the Taggart building.
Moving back to the Gateway building would have its own costs and could hurt the morale of Port staff, Knight said. He suggested selling the Pier 1 offices, but still leasing.
When the finance committee was formed, it was agreed nothing was off the table, Postlewait said. “When you’re almost $30 million in deferred maintenance, and you’re getting threats of closing down truck traffic to Pier 2, I’m really not too concerned about hurting feelings with moving,” he said.
Maintenance costs
The Port has posted positive cash flow after subtracting daily expenses from revenue. But Kevin LaCoste, a regional president with U.S. Bank who serves on the finance committee, has taken issue with the Port not accounting for long-term maintenance.
“It’s pretty reactive,” he said of the Port’s accounting. “It’s not proactive, like we’re setting aside money for the roof. It’s brand new today, but we’re setting aside X dollars for 20 years later.”
Over the years, the Port has faced criticism for not paying enough attention to long-term maintenance of infrastructure. A causeway at the East Mooring Basin, for example, was recently shut down after a state bridge inspection found much of the support structure rotting. The state similarly recommended the shutdown of the east side of Pier 2 in April if the agency does not make significant repairs.
LaCoste called on the Port to better account for the depreciation and long-term maintenance needs of assets, saying some might be more of a liability because of deferred maintenance. Knight acknowledged the Port has not been putting aside money into a preventative maintenance fund, but cautioned against looking at mere profitability in the Port’s assets rather than the community benefit they provide.
The Port needs to understand the long-term maintenance costs of properties when negotiating leases, LaCoste said. Postlewait also suggested a percentage of revenue from leases go into a maintenance reserve fund.
