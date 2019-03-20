Tour operators barred from Pier 1 because they do not have deals with cruise ships will now be able to drop off passengers if they pay an annual $100 fee.
The Port of Astoria has become a popular stop on the West Coast for cruise ships, sometimes hosting more than 40,000 passengers a year. The passengers are often sold shore excursions on board through the cruise ship company, which vets the tours and takes a cut of the profits.
Sundial Travel, a tour company operated by the Port’s cruise ship marketer Bruce Conner, has most of the business, leading to calls of favoritism by other tour operators. Conner and Jim Knight, the Port’s executive director, have said the restriction to tour operators selling through cruise companies is a big reason why the ships come to Astoria.
Operators like Sundial Travel will pay a $100 daily facilities use fee to have buses parked on Pier 1. Other tour operators that advertise online and outside Port property, who have been barred from dropping off passengers directly on Pier 1, can pay the $100 annual access fee to drop passengers off next to ships.
The Port Commission approved the fees on Tuesday.
“From the Port’s perspective, we want all the customers of the cruise ships to have a great experience of coming into Astoria,” Knight said. “So our practice of prohibiting vehicles from coming onto Port property at the end of the day to drop off passengers is counterproductive to creating a good environment.”
Bob Vinatieri, owner of Astoria Tours, said Tuesday that the agreement is designed to keep the Port’s special relationship with Sundial Travel intact. He urged the Port Commission to vote against Knight’s new policy and instead charge tour companies based on the size of their buses, the amount and their length of stay on Pier 1.
Knight’s new policy comes about one month before the tour season starts back up, with the Celebrity Eclipse scheduled to stop in Astoria April 14 and the Island Princess April 29. The Port is scheduled to host 20 ships this year carrying up to 37,000 passengers.
