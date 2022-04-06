The Port of Astoria Commission voted Tuesday to adopt the waterfront master plan.
A collaboration between the Port and the city, the plan seeks to tackle redevelopment between Pier 1 and the Astoria Bridge in Uniontown. Over the past eight months, the Port and the city, along with Walker Macy — the landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm that was hired to craft the plan — collected input from an advisory committee, stakeholders and the public.
At a Port workshop several weeks ago, Walker Macy gave Port commissioners a final look at the draft and a chance to make suggestions. On Tuesday, in the Port Commission’s return to in-person meetings during the coronavirus pandemic, commissioners voted 4 to 0 to sign off on the plan. Commissioner James Campbell was not present at the meeting.
The City Council will look to adopt the plan in early May.
The plan could feature a new hotel to replace the Astoria Riverwalk Inn, the opportunity for private development of marine industrial uses on Pier 1 and concepts for a market hall, fishing village and boardwalk around the West Mooring Basin.
Commissioner Dirk Rohne praised the city for the support and the collaborative effort.
“By having a third party talk to all parties considered and involved, it has helped bring clarity and created a practical roadmap that we can all support and move forward with in advancing our collective interest — making our region more workable, usable and attractive,” he said. “There are a million things about the plan that I think are positive.”
Frank Spence, the president of the Port Commission, echoed Rohne’s comments and reiterated the Port and city’s commitment to getting the plan implemented, assuring that it will not “sit on the shelf.”
“This is the first day, like I said, ‘the dawn of a new era.’ When the city approves it in their May meeting, then we get the wheels rolling,” he said.
Commissioner Robert Stevens voiced support but questioned the flexibility within the plan moving forward.
Developers will get more clarity on what is possible after the city weighs potential code changes in consultation with the Port.
Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, added that while some elements of the plan are specific, other aspects, like the fishing village, leave room for flexibility.
The potential “early wins” in the plan include replacing the Chinook Building with interim uses, implementing lighting and wayfinding along the Astoria Riverwalk and improving access and amenities at the West Mooring Basin.
“It’s a positive step,” Isom said after the meeting. “It’s been a long process and a lot has gone into this. But I’m excited to get moving on actual implementation.”