Astoria Warehousing and the Port of Astoria are asking for alternative city codes to guide future development at property they own along the riverfront.
At a Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, city staff suggested allowing Astoria Warehousing to create a plan district within the Bridge Vista section of the city’s Riverfront Vision Plan, which outlines how development unfolds. The plan district would not be constrained by the same codes that apply to the rest of Bridge Vista, which stretches from Portway Street to Second Street.
Jim Knight, the Port’s executive director, asked that the Port also be allowed to create a plan district.
The Planning Commission was discussing changes to Bridge Vista, including further limitations on building heights.
Though lauded by people who had opposed controversial plans by Hollander Hospitality to build a four-story Marriott-brand hotel at the base of Second Street, the possibility of new building height limits and other code amendments worried property owners.
The restrictions could hamper their ability to develop, they said, asking for more flexibility.
With a plan district, the property owner would have to come up with a master plan. The plan would include development standards specific to the district. The plan would need to go through a public hearing process and be approved by both the Planning Commission and the City Council.
“This is a standard planning tool that is used elsewhere,” Rosemary Johnson, a city planning consultant, told the commissioners.
The city allowed a plan district for the Port’s East Mooring Basin, which falls under the Civic Greenway section of the Riverfront Vision Plan.
The Astoria Warehousing site is about 12 acres, with 5 acres on land and 7 acres over the river. The buildings are low, long and very large. All are factors that add up to an “extreme hardship” if anyone wanted to redevelop the site under the current and proposed rules for Bridge Vista, Johnson said.
Most of the planning commissioners indicated they would be interested in considering the two plan districts. Commissioner Daryl Moore, however, had some reservations.
“I think we have an opportunity to implement a vision for the entire Bridge Vista area and, hopefully, that vision was designed in an appropriate fashion that we can just get it done, or amended,” he said.
But Commissioner Jennifer Cameron-Lattek countered that the plan districts do “seem like useful tools to deal with some particular situations.”
A discussion about whether to allow the plan districts will continue at a Planning Commission meeting on May 28. At the same meeting, commissioners will also continue to discuss the size of the buildings that will be allowed in Bridge Vista.
At the lengthy meeting Tuesday that included four public hearings, most of them dealing with changes to city codes, the commissioners felt they needed more time.
They were considering a proposal that originated with the City Council to drop the allowed building heights down to 28 feet. But some commissioners were concerned the maximum square footage still allowed in Bridge Vista could lead to the development of low, long buildings that were just as effective at blocking river views as taller buildings.
Following a suggestion by Moore, commissioners opted to separate these parts of the code amendment from others that dealt with more routine design questions or definitions and were meant primarily as simple housekeeping changes.
The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the more straightforward amendments.
“These two issues of height and mass … are the two obviously outstanding important issues,” Commissioner Patrick Corcoran said. “The fundamental interest is to maintain the relationship — intimate, individual — with the river.”
But, with the proposed height limit, “what we’re finding is kind of ‘careful what you ask for’ because there may be unintended consequences,” he added. He believes there are creative ways for commissioners to address the issue.
