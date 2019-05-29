The Port of Astoria has defended the legitimacy of a $300 fee on ships passing up the Columbia River as a way to keep Pier 1 in good condition as an emergency pullout and discounted the possibility of being sued over it.
But while the new fee is expected to bring in about $450,000 a year in new revenue to maintain Pier 1, the Port’s proposed budget for next fiscal year will also include $75,000 to defend it in court.
Shortly after the Port announced its pursuit of the fee, the Columbia River Steamship Operators' Association, representing oceangoing vessels, voiced opposition. The association sees the fee as a precursor to other ports on the river charging fees, making the region less competitive to shipping interests.
"We are confident when we say that the river community does not support the Port's action," Kate Mickelson, the executive director of the association, wrote the Port recently. "The (association) will employ full resources to oppose this action if we cannot find an alternative."
Port staff estimates $480,000 is spent each year maintaining Pier 1, where the Coast Guard periodically orders ships in need of repair. The $300 fee was calculated based on the cost of maintaining the pier divided by an average of 1,500 ships per year passing upriver.
The fee would be the largest single increase in revenue next year for a Port strapped for cash, suffering a loss of log export revenue during a protracted trade war between the U.S. and China and facing more than $20 million in deferred maintenance.
Michael Haglund, a maritime attorney contracted by the Port to research the fee, has couched its legitimacy in a previous U.S. Supreme Court case in which the Alabama State Docks Commission was allowed to charge passing ships near Mobile a fee for policing.
Haglund estimates an appeal of the Port’s fee all the way to the Supreme Court would cost $75,000, said Jim Knight, the Port’s executive director, at a recent budget hearing.
The Port would be also allowed to recoup the legal costs from shippers through higher fees, Knight said.
The steamship operators' governing board recently invited Knight to a meeting at the law offices of Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt in Portland to begin discussions on an alternative to the fee. The association asked him to postpone the fee until alternative sources of revenue could be found, but Knight said he countered with imposing the fee until a viable alternative arose.
“There could be an action taken against the Port, but the (association’s) board of directors seems hesitant to want to take that step,” Knight said.
John Lansing, chairman of the Port’s budget committee, disagreed with Knight’s assessment.
“The conversations I’ve had with director Mickelson seem to not quite coexist with what you’re saying right now,” Lansing said at the budget hearing. “I think our attorney’s going to be going up against Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt, and we’re going to get our heads handed to us.”
