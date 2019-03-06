The Port of Astoria may get more help from the state to fix its crumbling infrastructure, but only with close state oversight, according to the agency’s strategic planner.
The state has loaned the Port nearly $19.7 million through Business Oregon’s Infrastructure Finance Authority since 2001. The Port began updating its 2010 strategic business plan nearly two years ago after hearing the state was unlikely to loan any more money without an update.
Mary McArthur, the executive director of the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District, expects to have a draft in May.
The Port has been criticized for not focusing enough on maintenance or sticking to strategic plans. There is lack of confidence and trust in the Port, McArthur told Port commissioners during a Tuesday meeting.
“I’m going to recommend some relatively significant strings in terms of oversight of the Port for the next two to four years,” she said. “What I’m thinking there is that this will give you that muscle, that leverage to say, ‘We are just going to focus on what comes out of that strategic plan. We’re going to commit to it. If things come up that want to steer us off course … we know that Business Oregon’s going to yank our chain and pull us back.”
McArthur called for reports from the Port to the state every six months, along with deliverables to ensure the agency is making progress and following the plan.
The Port is in desperate need of state help, with staff estimating $20 million in repairs to bring its central waterfront into proper working order.
The Port recently closed the East Mooring Basin causeway after state bridge inspectors found much of the support structure rotting. The state recommended closing the east side of Pier 2 by April unless significant repairs are made.
The Port recently agreed to surrender a $1.5 million state infrastructure grant to put a new deck on the west side of Pier 2 after learning of more foundational sinking. The agency was unable to come up with the local match after trying unsuccessfully to pair the state grant with a larger pot of federal disaster relief funds.
McArthur’s comments hit home with Port commissioners, who largely supported more oversight and accountability.
“I’d welcome some supervision,” Commissioner Robert Stevens said.
The Port recently formed an ad hoc committee of regional financial experts to find ways it might make and save more money. McArthur’s draft will use those recommendations. It will be doubly important to get the community’s buy-in during June and July before submitting the plan to the state, she said.
Of the original $19.7 million in loans from Business Oregon, the Port and its tenants have paid the amount down to nearly $11.9 million.
The loans have financed several projects to retain and grow Port tenants over the years. More than $4.4 million was pumped into the West Mooring Basin. Nearly $4 million went into renovating a World War II-era hangar and utilities at the Astoria Regional Airport to keep electric tug manufacturer Lektro in Warrenton.
More than $10 million helped relocate Bornstein Seafoods from downtown Astoria to the Port’s central waterfront, part of the agency’s strategic plan in the 2000s to create a seafood and boat-working cluster around processors on Pier 2 and a large boatyard on Pier 3.
The seafood and boat-working cluster on Pier 3 largely went by the wayside in a new strategic plan in 2010, after Westerlund Log Handlers approached the Port with a lucrative partnership exporting timber to China.
McArthur’s document will largely be an update of the same plan, focusing on the Port’s existing businesses, with a roadmap toward bringing in more revenue, she said.
