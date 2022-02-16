As cruise ship season gets closer, the Port of Astoria is expecting a record number of visits from oceangoing vessels.
Bruce Conner, who manages cruise ship marketing for the Port, gave an update to the Port’s Commission on Tuesday, breaking down each cruise company’s expectations and how the cruises will handle coronavirus protocols.
Forty-two cruise ships are booked to dock in Astoria in 2022.
“It is pretty amazing in the midst of COVID,” Conner said. “42 is shocking.”
Visits are starting earlier and lasting later than a typical year, Conner said, making way for more inventory. The first vessel is planning to dock on March 25.
Conner said the Port has seen very few cancellations, even through the spike in virus cases from the omicron variant.
“I think just that bookings have not changed is a great sign that they’re committed to coming into Astoria and going on up to Alaska,” Conner said in an interview.
Several cruise lines are planning to require vaccinations and booster shots for passengers, Conner said.
The high expectations come as the past few cruise ship seasons were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. Two cruise ships docked at the Port in 2021, but both were crew-only vessels waiting out pandemic restrictions.
The loss of cruise ships during the pandemic took a financial toll on the Port, which can see over $1 million a year in revenue from the visits.
“The cruise ship industry is extremely important to the economy of this area, this city, this region,” Frank Spence, the president of the Port Commission, said. “ … Hopefully we will regain that because all of the businesses and certainly our government is looking forward to coming out of this epidemic and making some money.”
While the Port waits for oceangoing vessels to arrive, a number of riverboats are planning to visit the city at the 17th Street Dock starting in March.
“It’s been a roller coaster. It’s really been unbelievable, and I really feel bad for (the cruise lines). To continue to modify and adapt protocols to articulate how serious they are and how safe the ship is, is very expensive,” Conner said. “ ... It’s been very, very difficult but, right now, I think we are all seeing some daylight at the end of the tunnel.”