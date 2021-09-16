The labor shortage crushing the hospitality, service and transportation industries has worked its way to the Port of Astoria.
“We’re still operating with a shorter maintenance staff than we have had in years past, and, additionally, we found it difficult to fill part-time and on-call positions, whether that be airport fueling or Port security,” Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, said. “So we have had folks who had to put in extra time.”
The financial blow of the coronavirus pandemic, mainly from the absence of cruise ships, has left the Port’s budget for temporary employees much lower, Isom said.
Since much of the Port’s business comes during the tourism season, the agency relies on those workers to get by.
“What becomes a challenge is when we have these short stints where we get really busy, like when the Buoy 10 fishery opens, and you need added staff on a temporary basis,” Isom said. “You would go back to your list, and oftentimes, those employees who were on call or part time have decided to take other jobs or they’re not interested in the work.
“So that can be a bit of a challenge, more so on the on-call side, because we are so seasonal, we can’t have those folks working full time in the off months.”
Among full-time positions, the Port laid off multiple employees last summer, and while some were brought back, the agency is working with half of the typical maintenance staff and has several vacant administrative positions.
“When you look at our full-time staff, it’s really more of a business decision and, ‘Do you have the resources available?’ … On the part-time or on-call side, it is generally difficult to hire, and we have ongoing postings for positions that we have not been able to fill,” Isom said.
Isom said the Port has seen a lack of applications, and people who do apply are often inexperienced.
As for why the Port and many other organizations are struggling to find workers, Isom, who serves on the Knappa School District Board, believes that limited child care and school options during the pandemic have made families reevaluate their financial and workplace situations.
“There’s a number of factors, and it’s hard to quantify how much each factor comes into play,” he said. “It’s different based on what community you’re in, or what types of jobs you are hiring for.”
The rise in new virus cases over the summer has dampened the Port’s optimism of escaping the financial tolls of the pandemic and the labor shortage soon.
“I think earlier this summer there was a lot of optimism and it felt like things were getting better ... but with the emergence of the delta variant, it’s obviously thrown a wrench in things,” Isom said. “It has felt like the last month or two, we’ve kind of had to take a step backwards.
“I’m hopeful that as we move forward, that things can return back to normal, or at least some semblance of normal.”
While Isom appreciates the work of Port staff during the labor shortage, he recognizes the situation is not viable for the Port or employees.
“In the shorter term, you can move the pieces and make it work, but that can only last for so long,” he said. “At some point, you risk employee burnout. You can’t expect people to, on a long-term basis, be putting in a bunch of overtime.
“Sometimes that is overtime from hourly employees or we have salaried staff in the office that put in a lot of extra time as well. That’s just not sustainable over the long haul.”