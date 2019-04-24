The finance committee appointed to improve the Port of Astoria is preparing a list of recommendations to more closely audit the agency’s operations and assets.
The committee, comprised of local professionals in banking, lending and economic development, was formed to help the Port manage more than $20 million in estimated maintenance needs on the central waterfront.
The draft recommendations, reviewed Tuesday, will be finalized next month and presented to the Port Commission.
The recommendations will help shape a strategic plan being created by Mary McArthur, executive director of the Columbia Pacific Economic Development District. The strategic plan is a requirement for the Port to get more financing from the state.
The focus of the recommendations is on a more timely, proactive review of the Port’s finances to avoid the agency repeatedly falling behind on maintenance.
“I think in general, there needs to be a better understanding of every dollar the Port spends and where it goes,” said Jeremy Davis, the chief financial officer for Englund Marine & Industrial Supply and a member of the committee.
The finance committee has pushed for the Port to better account for the maintenance costs on its buildings and properties; assess their condition and viability at least once every three years; and create a procedure for selling them off if necessary.
The committee has recommended regular reports by department heads to the Port Commission, an anonymous method for staff to provide feedback and an audit of staffing levels.
The Port has many existing leases at below-market rates. The committee’s recommendations call for a review of leases where they can be adjusted to better represent costs. The Port should also analyze the economic benefit of below-market leases, such as job creation and payroll in Clatsop County, said Kevin Leahy, executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources.
Walt Postlewait, executive vice president at regional lender Craft3 and the chairman of the committee, said sharing that story is key to improving the public’s perception of the Port.
“You read all this crap in the newspaper about all the bad things the Port has done,” he said. “Let’s talk about the good things. But you have to have the data, you have to have the right tool to share that. Because that’s why the Port exists. That’s why we’re sitting around this table trying to figure out, ‘How do we make this Port sustainable and resilient?’”
The committee has looked at whether the Port should sell off some buildings but keep the land underneath. Its recommendations call for a thorough review of marketability, repair needs, financial impact and opportunity cost if sold.
So far, the Astoria Riverwalk Inn, Chinook Building and former Seafare Restaurant, all arrayed around the West Mooring Basin, have risen to the top of potential moneymakers to help with maintenance.
The committee’s meeting Tuesday ended on the importance of finishing a strategic plan. David Harlan, a former Port employee and now ports manager for the Oregon Business Development Department, was in attendance and said the strategic plan needs to make the case for the state investing in the Port.
“Credibility is in short supply for the Port of Astoria, and I think that needs to be a major focus of this strategic plan,” he said.
